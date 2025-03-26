Bills Central

SI draft prediction lands NFL Combine stud in Bills' defensive backfield

The Buffalo Bills may have the chance to draft an All-SEC safety who tested remarkably well at the NFL Combine

Ralph Ventre

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Two of the Buffalo Bills' four safeties are on one-year contracts, creating the need for a long-term solution to hopefully pair with 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop for years to come.

With an eye on the future beyond 2025, the Bills may opt to invest a premium draft pick at the safety position. The rookie addition would presumably create a five-man competition for two starting roles.

Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft (version 7.0) projects Buffalo will have its opportunity to nab an All-America First Team safety with the No. 30 overall selection. Listing the Bills' "biggest needs" as cornerback, defensive line and safety, SI's Daniel Flick sent South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori to Buffalo late in Round 1.

As for notable selections occurring prior to the Bills hitting the clock, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant went to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 16 overall. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden landed with the Houston Texans at No. 25 overall while the Los Angeles Rams used the No. 26 pick on Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the first half in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"The top of Buffalo’s safety room consists of Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin—a serviceable but upgradable unit. Emmanwori, who clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash and had a 43-inch vertical jump, is one of the draft’s best pure athletes. His explosiveness and ball production—six interceptions in two years—make him an intriguing add at this point in the opening frame," said Flick.

RELATED: Mock Draft: Bills gamble on injured safety, add WR in Round 2

Emmanwori was a three-year starter for SEC member South Carolina, leading the team with 89 tackles in 2024. The physically-gifted defensive back produced sensational test results at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, presumably boosting his draft stock in the process. The safety reportedly met with the Bills during his historic combine performance.

Amongst all combine participants at the safety position, Emmanwori clocked the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.38) while leading the entire group in three key metrics. The All-Southeastern Conference First Team selection recorded a 43-foot vertical jump, an 11.5-foot broad jump and 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21) and Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tyler Brown (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

