NFL analyst suggests Bills' starting CB solution was on 2024 roster
The Buffalo Bills have a starting cornerback position vacancy, and the culprit should become the solution, according to one NFL Media analyst.
Veteran Rasul Douglas is currently available on the free agent market after starting the past 1.5 seasons for the Bills. Despite a seeming lack of interest from Buffalo up until this point in the offseason, Douglas may actually be the team's best option for 2025. Around The NFL's Nick Shook thinks so, at least.
Examining the "Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents," Shook identified 13 players and Douglas was one of them. As for a best fit for the 30-year-old cornerback, the Bills were the choice.
"Douglas is well-versed in the nomadic life of an NFL mercenary, even making a few practice squad appearances in 2021 before resurrecting his career as an active member of a roster with the Packers in 2021. He has shown a knack for making key plays over the course of his career but didn't have a great year with the Bills in 2024, ranking in the 100s among all corners in most PFF's defensive grades. That might suggest he shouldn't re-sign with the Bills, but they also need to fill a corner spot or two after trading away Kaiir Elam. Bringing back Douglas at an affordable rate and supplementing in the draft makes sense. I'd imagine a difference in expected market value might drag this one out, though, especially given how tight Buffalo's cap situation currently is," said Shook.
Any of the Bills' current salary cap space is likely earmarked for draft picks, but general manager Brandon Beane probably has ways to create some modest room to sign a low-cost veteran. Douglas, however, has an $11.9 estimated average annual market value according to Spotrac. That number is bound to come down, however, unless teams begin showing heavier interest in the aging veteran.
The Bills have already added cornerback Dane Jackson, who was released by the Carolina Panthers. While Jackson projects as a backup with spot starting ability, it's beginning to look like Buffalo's best bet at finding a CB2 is in the NFL Draft.
