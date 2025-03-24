Bills make decision on annual training camp tradition in Rochester
The New York Jets used to hold training camp at Hofstra University while the New York Giants routinely set up camp at SUNY Albany. It was a different era then, and now, like a large majority of the NFL, both franchises remain at their team-owned facilities for the summer grind.
The Buffalo Bills, however, have been one of the few holdouts, continuing to go off site for training camp. During the glory years, the Bills set up at Fredonia State before moving to St. John Fisher in Pittsford almost one-quarter century ago, and, according to a report, they will be back in 2025.
Citing an unnamed source, longtime Rochester-based reporter Mike Catalana revealed that the Bills are preparing to hold training camp practices at St. John Fisher once again.
"@BuffaloPlus has learned that the team will return for training camp for a 24th time. A source tells us exact details on camp are still being determined but it is likely to be a similar schedule from the past few years," said Catalana in a post on X.
The Bills held 10 open practices (tickets required) at St. John Fisher in 2024 with the first happening on July 24 and the last occurring on August 8. In between, Buffalo temporarily returned to Orchard Park for the annual Blue & Red scrimmage at Highmark Stadium on August 2.
After 19 years in Fredonia, Buffalo's first summer operating in the Rochester suburb of Pittsford was July 2000.
Although official start dates are not yet known, training camps will open in the vicinity of July 20 this summer. The 2025 Hall of Fame Game, which kicks off the preseason exhibition schedule, is set for July 31 in Canton, OH.
