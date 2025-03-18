Analytics outlet's mock draft sends National Champion WR to Bills
As free agency is in the rearview mirror, the Buffalo Bills look ahead to the NFL Draft.
The Bills enter the draft with the No. 30 overall pick and many have predicted what they may do with the pick. From trading up with its 10 total picks to staying put at No. 30, many options seem to be in play for the. More often than not, most pundits and fans believe the Bills will be looking to improve their defense.
In PFF NFL analyst John Kosko's latest mock, however, he goes against the grain. His post-free agency mock has Buffalo landing Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
"Egbuka is the receiving weapon that quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills have needed to combine with tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Khalil Shakir," said Kosko in his mock analysis. "Egbuka has the route-running chops and explosiveness to win from the inside in the NFL."
Hailing from where many have called "Wide Receiver U" in recent years, the former Buckeyes receiver returned to form in 2024 after an injury-plaugued 2023 season. He posted a career-high 81 receptions, with 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns, en route to Ohio State winning its first national title since 2014.
He was highly productive in 2022 as well — 74 receptions, 1,151 yards, and 10 touchdowns — despite sharing the receiver room with Cardinals' receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
A smooth receiver who is quicker than fast, Egbuka could be an extremely reliable target for Allen. He may not be the most explosive wideout around, but with his ability to play anywhere in an offense, strong hands, his willingness to block, and solid size at 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, he could slide into Joe Brady's attack fairly seamlessly alongside Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Joshua Palmer.
Egbuka may not be the burner that some of the other OSU receivers have been over the years. But he is right up there with them as far as consistency and production. Whether it's in Buffalo or elsewhere, Egbuka should be making plays on Sundays for years to come.
