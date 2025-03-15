Bills add former Steelers' starter to offensive line stockpile
The Buffalo Bills have added a former third-round draft pick with starting experience to their stable of offensive linemen.
On Friday, the team announced the signing of interior lineman Kendrick Green to a one-year contract as well as the return of cornerback Dane Jackson. The 26-year-old Green has NFL game experience at both center and guard.
Although Buffalo returns all starting five offensive linemen, plus utility Alec Anderson, from its 2024 roster, Green should immediately compete for a backup role in 2025. Green's signing comes after reserve Will Clapp, who was active for only one game with the 2024 Bills, agreed on a contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Although playing minimal snaps, Green appeared in every game for the Houston Texans in 2024. The Texans traded a future sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Green in 2023. He started three games at guard prior to suffering a season-ending meniscus injury in Week 4.
After being drafted at No. 87 overall, Green made 15 starts for Pittsburgh in 2021 as a rookie center. He seemingly fell out of favor after the season, remaining on the 53-man roster but made inactive for all 17 games in 2022.
Like Clapp, Green can fill in at guard or center. He has totaled 1,363 offensive reps at the pro level.
Green was well respected coming out of Illinois, where he made starts at both left guard and center. After becoming a full-time starter as a redshirt freshman in 2018, he went on to earn multiple All-Big Ten Conference honors.
