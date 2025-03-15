Bills Central

Bills add former Steelers' starter to offensive line stockpile

The Buffalo Bills signed a former starting interior lineman after losing Will Clapp to the New Orleans Saints.

Ralph Ventre

Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kendrick Green (53) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (98) at Lincoln Financial Field.
Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kendrick Green (53) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (98) at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have added a former third-round draft pick with starting experience to their stable of offensive linemen.

On Friday, the team announced the signing of interior lineman Kendrick Green to a one-year contract as well as the return of cornerback Dane Jackson. The 26-year-old Green has NFL game experience at both center and guard.

Although Buffalo returns all starting five offensive linemen, plus utility Alec Anderson, from its 2024 roster, Green should immediately compete for a backup role in 2025. Green's signing comes after reserve Will Clapp, who was active for only one game with the 2024 Bills, agreed on a contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Although playing minimal snaps, Green appeared in every game for the Houston Texans in 2024. The Texans traded a future sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Green in 2023. He started three games at guard prior to suffering a season-ending meniscus injury in Week 4.

Will Clapp (77)
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills center Will Clapp (77) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After being drafted at No. 87 overall, Green made 15 starts for Pittsburgh in 2021 as a rookie center. He seemingly fell out of favor after the season, remaining on the 53-man roster but made inactive for all 17 games in 2022.

RELATED: Bills' free-agent DL additions fail to impress Sports Illustrated graders

Like Clapp, Green can fill in at guard or center. He has totaled 1,363 offensive reps at the pro level.

Green was well respected coming out of Illinois, where he made starts at both left guard and center. After becoming a full-time starter as a redshirt freshman in 2018, he went on to earn multiple All-Big Ten Conference honors.

Kendrick Green (50)
Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Kendrick Green (50) in action during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News