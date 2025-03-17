Rare change may be just what aging Joey Bosa and Buffalo Bills need
He was the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers, and made an immediate impression on the team. Former Ohio State star Joey Bosa totaled a pair of sacks in his first NFL game, finished with 41 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 12 contests, and was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Bosa toiled for nine seasons with the franchise, but always seemed to have an issue staying on the field. He played in every game just twice in nine years, missing a total of 41 regular-season contests. In a cost-cutting move, the former Buckeye was cut loose by the Bolts earlier this month.
Now the five-time Pro Bowler has a new home, and will attempt to help the Buffalo Bills circle the wagons in their latest attempt to return to the Super Bowl, as well as hoist a Lombardi Trophy for the first time. Bosa inked a one-year, $12.5 million deal to join Sean McDermott’s club, and his obviously embracing change.
“Just something different,” said the 29-year-old defender (via Coral Smith of NFL.com) “It’s been nine years (with the Chargers), which I’m really thankful for my career and how it’s played out. But I’m ready to experience something different. I’m getting old and I’m ready to win. And I think this team is primed to do that, and I’m just excited to join a winning culture.”
Back in 2022, the Bills signed veteran Von Miller to bolster the pass rush. The one-time Super Bowl 50 MVP with the Broncos dealt with his share of injuries during his tenure in Buffalo, missing 15 regular-season contests in three years, as well as the 2022 playoffs. He was released this offseason. Bosa, who appeared in only 28-of-51 regular-season outings since ‘22, can certainly relate.
“I know it’s been a tough last few years, but I know when I’m healthy and I’m on the field, I play really well, and I’m at a high level. I know winning is obviously a huge part of it, but I think I have a lot to prove to people, but mostly just myself. That I can prove to myself that I know the kind of player that I am, and I know I’ve had some good moments over the last few years, but it’s about putting it all together throughout the whole season and being available for my team.”
The talented Bosa could indeed be a game-changer for the Bills, provided he’s around for enough games to be a difference maker.
