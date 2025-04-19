Bills trade up for 2024 sack leader to replace Von Miller in latest seven-round mock draft
Less than a week away from the NFL Draft and the Buffalo Bills still have positions of need as they gear up for a potential Super Bowl run.
The last of the expert mock drafts are coming out with Buffalo projected to go after secondary, defensive line, and wide receiver in the early rounds. With 10 selections in the NFL Draft, the Bills have some wiggle room to make a day one trade if they like a prospect enough.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter's latest seven-round mock draft has the Bills doing precisely that and trading up with the Minnesota Vikings at pick 24 in exchange for their 30th overall pick and both of their fourth-round picks. Buffalo uses the 24th pick to select Marshall defensive end Mike Green, who will serve as the replacement for the released Von Miller.
"Buffalo has already invested in the pass rush this offseason, signing Joey Bosa and Mike Hoecht and extending Gregory Rousseau. Then again, Bosa has a history of injury issues, Hoecht is facing a suspension for the season's first six games, A.J. Epenesa is entering a contract year and the Bills still have not found a hybrid player to replace Von Miller -- a vacancy that fits Green's game. Minnesota receives two fourth-round picks from the Bills in the deal, which is ideal for the Vikings, since they otherwise have just four selections due to past trades."
Green led the nation in sacks last year as he racked up 17 and was named a second-team All-American. NFL Next Gen stats had him ranked first among defensive ends and edge rushers in athleticism with a score of 88, and he did 28 reps on the bench press.
Without the fourth round picks, the Bills dropped to just eight picks, but still maintaning their two second round picks. Here's how the rest of the draft is predicted to go according to Reuter:
- Round 2, Pick 56: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
- Round 2, Pick 62: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
- Round 5, Pick 169: Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
- Round 5, Pick 170: Connor Colby, OG, Iowa
- Round 5, Pick 173: Shaun Dolac, LB, Buffalo
- Round 6, Pick 177: JJ Roberts, S, Marshall
- Round 6, Pick 206: Chase Lundt, OT, Connecticut
Tyleik Williams fits the profile of what the Bills are looking for with their defensive tackles: violent and aggressive with their hands. The third-team All-Big Ten selection over the last two years would make for a good depth player to fill in while Larry Ogunjobi serves his six-game suspension to start the year.
The other Williams drafted in the second round, Savion, gives the Bills another receiver to develop with decent speed, with a 4.48 40-yard dash time. What also makes Williams a solid fit is that he can replace Mack Hollins with his height, as he stands at six feet, four inches.
Other notable picks include Alexander and Dolac in the fifth round and although they won't start instantly, but are players who can develop into future starters. The Bills have had a nice run in defenders from day three becoming key contributors.
These draft selections would leave Buffalo with questions at cornerback, but give them the foundation to still be among on of the best put together rosters in the NFL.
