Bills could grant 'golden' opportunity for WR prospect to play with Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are in need of helping Josh Allen out during the 2025 NFL Draft by bringing a wide receiver to western New York.
CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson conducted a mock draft after the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and he chose Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden for the Bills with the No. 30 overall pick.
"Explosive is the best one-word description for Matthew Golden, who reminded me a lot of Jordan Addison coming out of USC. He doesn't have the biggest frame but consistently creates separation at the top of his route, he has legit track speed (10.93 seconds in the 100-meter dash in high school and 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine) and also has return ability. His best football is ahead of him," Wilson writes.
Texas had Xavier Worthy in the draft last year, and he emerged as a top option for the Kansas City Chiefs this past season. If Golden can have the same trajectory from college to the pros, it could help the Bills offense tremendously.
It's hard to tell if Golden can become a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, but Buffalo doesn't currently have one. Nobody caught for more than 1,000 yards in the Bills offense last season, but Khalil Shakir is signed on for the foreseeable future to be the team's No. 2 or 3 wideout.
Keon Coleman could take a leap in his second season, but adding Golden will make Josh Allen's target arsenal a little more dynamic.
