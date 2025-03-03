Bills Central

Bills could grant 'golden' opportunity for WR prospect to play with Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills could be looking to add a wide receiver to help Josh Allen in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Matthew Golden (WO16) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Matthew Golden (WO16) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are in need of helping Josh Allen out during the 2025 NFL Draft by bringing a wide receiver to western New York.

CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson conducted a mock draft after the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and he chose Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden for the Bills with the No. 30 overall pick.

Matthew Golden
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) celebrates a gain in the first quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Explosive is the best one-word description for Matthew Golden, who reminded me a lot of Jordan Addison coming out of USC. He doesn't have the biggest frame but consistently creates separation at the top of his route, he has legit track speed (10.93 seconds in the 100-meter dash in high school and 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine) and also has return ability. His best football is ahead of him," Wilson writes.

Texas had Xavier Worthy in the draft last year, and he emerged as a top option for the Kansas City Chiefs this past season. If Golden can have the same trajectory from college to the pros, it could help the Bills offense tremendously.

It's hard to tell if Golden can become a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, but Buffalo doesn't currently have one. Nobody caught for more than 1,000 yards in the Bills offense last season, but Khalil Shakir is signed on for the foreseeable future to be the team's No. 2 or 3 wideout.

Keon Coleman could take a leap in his second season, but adding Golden will make Josh Allen's target arsenal a little more dynamic.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) against the Clemson Tigers
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

