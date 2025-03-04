Bills' post-combine 3-round mock draft: Defense early plus Allen gets a weapon
The Buffalo Bills were one win shy of making it to Super Bowl LIX. Facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs continues to be the kryptonite for NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Bills.
If there's any solace, it's knowing that they're close — and their window is still wide open. They just need to fill a few holes and find some more firepower on offense.
Not every need can be addressed in the NFL Draft but the Bills have a better idea of who they should target following the NFL Combine. Here, we dive into a post-NFL Combine 3-round mock draft where they focus on rebuilding their defensive line.
Round 1, Pick 30: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Kenneth Grant was one of several defensive tackles Buffalo met with in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, that meeting will be the only takeaway Buffalo has for Grant from the Combine. The 6-foot-4, 331-pounder was hopeful to put on a show, but a hamstring injury sidelined him.
Even so, the Bills have plenty of tape to evaluate, and it’s hard not to be impressed. Grant brings the raw power you’d expect from his size, paired with surprising agility. His addition could finally solve Buffalo’s lingering 1-tech problem.
Round 2, Pick 56: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
With their second pick in this mock, the Bills add Landon Jackson from Arkansas. The edge prospect was another player they met with but unlike Grant, he was able to participate in all the drills — and he put on a show.
At 6-foot-6, 264 pounds, Jackson clocked a 4.68-second 40-yard dash, leaped 40.5 inches in the vertical, and hit 10 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump. He even turned heads with his agility in the bag drill.
With 13 sacks over the past two seasons, Jackson has the tools to blossom into a star.
Round 2, Pick 62: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
Buffalo lacks a third-round pick, so their final selection in this mock comes at 62. Here, they grab TCU’s Savion Williams to bolster their receiving corps.
A developmental wideout who stands 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, Williams ran a respectable 4.48 in the 40-yard dash — even if that seems low based on some of the times we saw this weekend. He's a player who can impact the game as a receiver while also possessing the skill to line up in the backfield.
He's raw as a route runner but if the Bills can refine his game, this could be a home run selection.
