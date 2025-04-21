Bills predicted to make late NFL Draft trade with NFC North team
The NFL Draft is near, and the Buffalo Bills have big final decisions to make as to what they need to do with their first-round selection,
Buffalo enters the draft with 10 selections, including three within the first two rounds. In the first round, the Bills have the 30th overall pick, which has sparked mixed predictions about what the team will do with it. Their two second-round picks make it easier for Buffalo to either trade up in the first round, trade out of the first round, or make a selection.
If they were to keep the pick, the Bills would be projected to select a cornerback, a defensive lineman, or a wide receiver in the first round. One NFL reporter has the Bills making a trade day move.
USA Today's Nate Davis shared his latest mock draft on Monday, which has the Bills trading completely out of the first round as they make a move with the Chicago Bears. Davis predicts the Bears would select Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson at 30.
While Davis didn't share details on what the Bills got out of the trade, it's more than likely the Bills would pick up at least Chicago's second-round pick, the 39th overall selection. That would give Buffalo three selections in the second round, and Chicago would have to surrender at least one more pick to the Bills, which could be more than likely their fifth-round selection in this year's draft.
This would give Buffalo the ammunition to pick up multiple players in the second round to develop. The Bills would likely go cornerback and defensive line with two of their second-round selections, with an option to pick a receiver with their final second-round pick.
Bills' general manager Brandon Beane has shown he is not afraid to make first-round trades. During his tenure in Buffalo, Beane has traded up in the first round four times and traded back once.
Expect Beane to be on the phones on Thursday night, looking to make a move or two in the draft.
