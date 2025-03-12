Updated Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Draft intel on number of picks, comp picks and draft order
The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The draft order has been set with the Bills will draft 30th out of 32 teams.
The Bills will have 10 draft choices, including multiple picks in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th. The Bills currently have no third round selection.
How did Buffalo acquire extra draft picks in 2025
The Bills acquired an extra second-round pick, which originates from Minnesota, from the Houston Texans via the 2024 offseason trade of Stefon Diggs.
The extra fourth came via Chicago when the BIlls made a mid-2024 NFL Draft trade.
The Bills recently were awarded two additional compensatory picks late in round 5 based on the free agent departures last off season of Gabriel Davis and Leonard Floyd. Some predicted that the loss of Davis would result in a fourth rounder, but the NFL awarded the Bills only a fifth.
The extra sixth rounders came from the N.Y Giants due to the Boogie Basham trade in August 2023, and from the Cleveland Browns in the trade for Amari Cooper.
Where do the Bills pick in the 2025 draft
- Round 1 (30)
- Round 2 (56)
- Round 2 (62): from Houston in Stefon Diggs trade
- Round 4 (109)
- Round 4 (132): from Chicago
- Round 5 (169): compensatory (Gabe Davis)
- Round 5 (173): compensatory (Leoranrd Floyd)
- Round 6 (177)
- Round 6 (204): from Cleveland in Amari Cooper trade
- Round 6 (206): from New York Giants
