Bills Central

Updated Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL Draft intel on number of picks, comp picks and draft order

After compensatory picks were awarded recently, here the is the latest intel on the Buffalo Bills draft picks and rounds they select in for the the 2025 NFL Draft

Chris Pirrone

NFL Draft set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis.
NFL Draft set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The draft order has been set with the Bills will draft 30th out of 32 teams.

The Bills will have 10 draft choices, including multiple picks in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th. The Bills currently have no third round selection.

Brandon Beane
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How did Buffalo acquire extra draft picks in 2025

The Bills acquired an extra second-round pick, which originates from Minnesota, from the Houston Texans via the 2024 offseason trade of Stefon Diggs.

The extra fourth came via Chicago when the BIlls made a mid-2024 NFL Draft trade.

The Bills recently were awarded two additional compensatory picks late in round 5 based on the free agent departures last off season of Gabriel Davis and Leonard Floyd. Some predicted that the loss of Davis would result in a fourth rounder, but the NFL awarded the Bills only a fifth.

The extra sixth rounders came from the N.Y Giants due to the Boogie Basham trade in August 2023, and from the Cleveland Browns in the trade for Amari Cooper.

buffalo bills
Buffalo Bills fans during the first round of the NFL Draft / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where do the Bills pick in the 2025 draft

  • Round 1 (30)
  • Round 2 (56)
  • Round 2 (62): from Houston in Stefon Diggs trade
  • Round 4 (109)
  • Round 4 (132): from Chicago
  • Round 5 (169)compensatory (Gabe Davis)
  • Round 5 (173): compensatory (Leoranrd Floyd)
  • Round 6 (177)
  • Round 6 (204): from Cleveland in Amari Cooper trade
  • Round 6 (206): from New York Giants
josh alle
Apr 27, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills first round draft pick quarterback Josh Allen / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Chris Pirrone
CHRIS PIRRONE

Home/Bills Draft Updates