Bills predicted to make draft trade with Vikings to add Rasul Douglas replacement
The Buffalo Bills currently have a major void on the boundary at cornerback opposite Christian Benford, and it's an issue that general manager Brandon Beane must address at some point.
Rasul Douglas remains available on the open market, but there has been nothing to suggest the Bills are going to bring him back. The team did add Dane Jackson, but he's not someone Buffalo can depend on for a starting role.
With that in mind, Chad Reuter of NFL.com predicts the Bills will make a trade up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas.
The trade sees the Bills send two fourth-round picks and their No. 30 overall selection to the Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 24 overall for Thomas.
"Buffalo moves up to secure Thomas' 6-1 1/4, 197-pound frame, giving up their two fourth-round selections to Minnesota in the deal, " Reuter wrote of the proposed trade. "The Vikings could stay put and take a defensive back themselves, but they currently only have four selections in this draft, so adding two early Day 3 picks might be worth the risk of moving down the board a bit."
Thomas, who tallied two interceptions and 15 passes defensed over three years with the Seminoles, is widely considered one of the better cornerbacks in this year's class and would be a fantastic addition in this spot.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott needs corners who can play man coverage, and Thomas checks that box, according to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler.
"Overall, teams that utilize man principles are expected to prioritize Thomas early in the process," Fowler explained. "While not the most technically elite or athletically superior corner in the class, Thomas forces wideouts to earn each target, with the length and discipline to challenge at the catch point more often than not. While his long speed is a concern against higher-level pass-catchers, Thomas’ experience operating inside of a phone booth will force even the premier NFL QBs to hit their spots when looking his way."
While we love the idea of the Bills getting aggressive to trade up for a position of need, we don't love the suggested package.
Trading the No. 30 pick along with two fourth-rounders feels like it's too much to move up six spots late in the first round. We can see Buffalo giving up one of those fourth-rounders, but not two, barring the Vikings sending another pick back. in the exchange.
That said, if the Bills are desperate enough and love Thomas, perhaps they would make such a deal.
