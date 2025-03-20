Bills' GM Brandon Beane finds potential starter in free-agent bargain bin
Incumbent starter Taylor Rapp and 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop were the Buffalo Bills' lone two safeties under contract entering the offseason.
The Bills re-signed Damar Hamlin, who was a starter this past season but is likely better suited as a backup, to a one-year contract, and they also took a flier on a free agent with starting experience.
Buffalo added Darrick Forrest, inking the Washington Commanders' 2021 fifth-round draft pick to a modest one-year agreement. Spotrac reports the deal to total approximately $1.34 million with an estimated $1.2 million salary cap hit.
"Right now, it's about building competition and depth across the roster before we get to the draft," said general manager Brandon Beane after the initial wave of free agency.
Forrest, who turns 26 years old in May, will certainly add competition to the position and could claim a starting role if Bishop's development isn't yet where the Bills want him to be.
"I remember him in 2022. He was a good player for Washington that year. He played both on the back end, he played up in the box a bit," said NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell during an appearance on One Bills Live.
That 2022 campaign was the only time Forrest played a full season from start to finish. He was the starter for the first five games in 2023 until a season-ending shoulder injury derailed his Washington tenure. Forrest seemingly fell out of favor in 2024, playing only 10 games and being a healthy scratch on multiple occasions.
RELATED: Free agency prediction: Stefon Diggs ditches Bills reunion for move to NFC
"He's not the best athlete on the field but he's a savvy player. He's an aware player. That to me was the strength of his game. He understood his role, his responsibility. He played with discipline," said Cosell.
Amongst Forrest's 40 career appearances are 17 starts, including 11 in 2022 when he accounted for 88 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Although it's way too early to even speculate, it wouldn't be a shocker if the versatile Forrest winds up starting in the Bills' defensive backfield
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —