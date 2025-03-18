4 facts you probably don't know about Bills' new OL insurance policy
The Buffalo Bills added valuable offensive line insurance in one of their lesser-heralded moves since the NFL free agency negotiation period kicked off one week ago.
While reserve lineman Will Clapp left for a contract with the New Orleans Saints, the Bills signed former Pittsburgh Steelers starter Kendrick Green to presumably replace the departed free agent.
Here are four notable facts about Buffalo's newest commodity on the offensive line.
Battle-tested versatility
The 26-year-old Green has starting experience at both center and guard in both the NFL and college. He closed his Illinois career by making 33 straight starts for Illinois with four coming at center and 29 at left guard. Since being drafted at No. 87 overall by the Steelers in 2021, Green has started at center for Pittsburgh and at guard for the Houston Texans.
2021 Bills' opener doubles as debut
Green made 15 starts for the Steelers as a rookie center, including the season opener against the Bills on September 12, 2021. He played 55 offensive snaps in his NFL debut, helping the underdog Steelers spoil a Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park by winning 23-16.
Wrestling background always a bonus
A former competitive wrestler himself, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has not been shy about his fondness for football prospects with wrestling experience. It's more than likely that McDermott has already had a conversation with Green about his Peoria High School wrestling career. The versatile lineman earned a fourth-place finish at the Illinois state tournament.
Overcoming adversity
After proving to be a serviceable starter immediately out of college, Green apparently fell out of favor with the Steelers in Year 2. He was a gameday inactive for the duration of the 2022 season before being traded to the Texans. After making three starts as Houston's left guard, the former third-round pick suffered a meniscus tear that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. He successfully returned to appear in all 17 games last season.
