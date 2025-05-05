Bills put NFL on notice after having one of most impactful drafts
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has made his name from the work he puts into consistently well-chosen draft classes.
Buffalo made nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft with more of a focus on defense, with six of the nine picks. Beane made two trades during the draft that included moving up in the second round and also moving up in the fourth round. Both selections were for defensive linemen.
It certainly felt like too many that the Bills were making good pick after good pick, especially on days two and three. Most of their selections appear to be guys who can immediately make an instant impact in Buffalo.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso believes this to be the case, as the Bills were ranked second on Trapasso's list of the NFL's most impactful 2025 draft classes. There were six players Trapasso identified as instant-impact rookies from Buffalo's selections:
- CB Maxwell Hairston
- DT T.J. Sanders
- Edge Landon Jackson
- DT Deone Walker
- S/CB Jordan Hancock
- CB Dorian Strong
"Hairston is a supercharged outside cornerback with scheme and role flexibility. Sanders was probably the best pure pass-rushing interior defensive linemen in the draft when considering both athleticism and developed hand work at the point of attack."
"Jackson won't be instant impact in the traditional sense for defensive end -- as a pass-rusher -- but at 6-feet-6 and 260 pounds with tentacles for arms, he'll set a mean edge against the run. Walker doesn't have to be the incredible 2023 version of himself to make noise on Buffalo's defense. At 6-7 and 330-plus pounds and a lightning-quick first step plus pass-rush moves, his girth and polish will lead to splash plays behind the line."
"Hancock was the glue guy in the Ohio State secondary en route to the national title. The Bills love legitimate versatility in the defensive backfield as much as any team in football, and that's precisely what Hancock brings in a highly athletic, highly instinctive way. Even Strong, who rocks in zone, could contribute in Year 1, planting and driving on the football on the perimeter."
The Bills' defense was ranked 17th in the NFL in total defense, with 341.5 yards per game allowed. Where Buffalo needed the most help was in the secondary, as the unit allowed 226.1 passing yards per game, which was ranked 24th in the league.
With all six of the defensive players selected, the Bills got the youth and speed needed to stay competitive with the rival Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
