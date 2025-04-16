Bills-Vikings trade prediction sees Buffalo move up to draft 1,000-yard wide receiver
The Buffalo Bills could use more help at the wide receiver position ahead of the 2025 campaign, but with the team's limited funds, a significant trade or free-agent signing doesn't seem to be in the cards for general manager Brandon Beane.
The Bills could instead opt to take a younger and cheaper wide receiver at some point in the 2025 NFL draft, and using a first-round pick on one remains a possibility.
With that in mind, The Sporting News' Bryce Lazenby has the Bills trading up in the first round of the draft with the Minnesota Vikings to take Ohio State product Emeka Egbuka with the No. 24 overall pick.
"The Bills aren't willing to miss out on a first-round receiver again, and they trade up ahead of the Texans and Lions to land Emeka Egbuka, who is a crisp route-runner with sure hands who would fit in perfectly with Josh Allen," Lazenby wrote. "This also takes away a player the Vikings' division rival, the Lions, may want. "
According to the NFL Draft Value Chart, the Bills would likely have to give up a future third-round pick to make this deal work. Buffalo doesn't have a third-rounder this year, which is why Minnesota would have to settle for a future selection in that round.
Egbuka is one of the top-five wide receivers in this draft after a strong collegiate career that saw him break 1,000 yards twice, including in 2024 when he posted 1,011 yards. The Ohio State product is a versatile weapon who can line up anywhere on the field, he has a high football IQ and offers some YAC ability.
For the Bills, Egbuka would immediately bolster the team's depth behind Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, and it's possible he supplants Palmer entirely if he makes the immediate impact some experts think he can.
If he pans outs, Egbuka would give the Bills an impressive and affordable young trio for Josh Allen to work with for at least a handful of years, which will allow Buffalo to focus its resources elsewhere.
