Buffalo Bills lined up to snag their perfect fit according to PFF's Draft Big Board
The NFL is about parity. A successful team has the deck intentionally stacked against them following a great season, both in schedule and draft order. Hence the Buffalo Bills, after a trip to the AFC championship game, have the No. 30 overall pick in 2025.
The Bills and general manager Brandon Beane are certainly not complaining. He's built a strong roster over his seven years with the organization and that leads to wins, but as Round 1 winds down, finding a player that you love that also fills a roster hole can be more difficult, obviously, than in the first 20 picks of the draft.
According to Pro Football Focus' 2025 NFL Draft Big Board, however, the Bills may find themselves in a great spot to fill a need with a player high up on their wish list: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan.
PFF has nose tackle as the primary need for the Bills and they have Grant, a natural NT, as the Bills No. 4 prospect in their Top 100.
Sounds great but that doesn't necessarily mean Grant will be there when the Bills pick 30th. For example, the Bills Top 3 prospects according to PFF, are Travis Hunter (CB/WR, Colorado), Abdul Carter (EDGE, Penn State) and Mason Graham (3-Tech DT, Michigan) — all players projected to go Top 10 according to the vast majority of mock drafts.
Grant, however, is often predicted to be available when the Bills pick at #30. Most teams ahead of them are looking to spend their early-mid Round 1 pick on a position considered more game-changing such as QB, CB, EDGE, OT, WR, or RB. Basically anything but a Nose Tackle.
Which means a player like Grant, who would pair up nicely with Bills DT Ed Oliver, could fall in the Bills' lap at No. 30. No doubt Beane and head coach Sean McDermott would be very happy with value like that so late in Round 1.