Bills get 'A' grade for one of NFL evaluator's 'favorite players in entire draft'
The Buffalo Bills aced Round 1 at the 2025 NFL Draft, according to one prominent talking head.
By standing pat at No. 30 overall in the first-round order, and landing Kentucky cornerback Max Hairston, the Bills impressed CBS Sports personality Pete Prisco.
"I give it an A," said Prisco in his online video analysis.
It's thought that the Bills secured a plug-and-play starter at a position of need while also drafting the fastest player in the class in terms of 40-yard dash times (4.28). Although considered a bit undersized, he performed well against Southeastern Conference wide receivers.
"Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston might be one of my favorite players in the entire draft. I love the Buffalo Bills taking him in the first round. They have a major need at corner. Hairston will step in right away and start," proclaimed Prisco.
With 2024 starter Rasul Douglas unsigned in free agency, Buffalo has a spot up for grabs opposite Christian Benford. While the Bills signed veteran cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson earlier this offseason, they likely didn't draft the 5-foot-11 Hairston to ride the pine. Hairston's versatility could lead to him quickly ascending up the depth chart.
RELATED: NFL team source: Bills' first-round draft pick has better CB tape than Travis Hunter
"He's an aggressive corner. He can play man [coverage]. I know the Bills don't play a ton of man, but he can do it. I love this pick. It's one of my favorite in the entire draft," said Prisco.
Earlier in the draft process, Prisco matched Hairston's play style as a fit for Buffalo's defensive philosophy.
"When I watch Hairston's tape, he's a guy that not only can cover in man-to-man situations but he's willing to go hit ya. That's something that you don't see a lot, and I know the Bills are big on their corners being able to tackle. I think that's important, and he does it. He's willing to do it," said Prisco during an appearance on One Bills Live back in March.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —