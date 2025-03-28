Bills urged to follow old-school draft strategy, take CB 'willing to go hit ya'
The Buffalo Bills made a habit of drafting defensive backs when they perennially picked toward the bottom of Round 1 in the early 1990s, and it makes sense for the team to go back to that strategy in 2025.
North Carolina cornerback Thomas Smith and Notre Dame cornerback Jeff Burris were two late first-round selections who went on to start for Buffalo some 30 years ago. This year, the Bills need a new Burris to lock down the starting cornerback spot opposite Christian Benford.
Buffalo stopped hoping that Kaiir Elam would become that guy, trading away the 2022 first-rounder to the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, 2024 starter Rasul Douglas remains unsigned on the free-agent market.
Being tight against the salary cap, and the main wave of free agency complete, multiple accounts suggest that the Bills' best chance to find that CB2 starter is in the NFL Draft. CBS senior writer Pete Prisco is firmly of that mindset.
"If you look at this draft, where they're picking, I think they have to draft a cornerback. I really do," said Prisco while appearing on One Bills Live. "I think when you look at that position as a whole, they need game changers on defense. They need guys that you look at them and you say 'you know what? that guy's gonna be a star at corner.'"
Prisco's latest mock draft sends Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston to the Bills at No. 30 overall, a projection that should excite those searching for a physical option for the position.
"When I watch Hairston's tape, he's a guy that not only can cover in man-to-man situations but he's willing to go hit ya. That's something that you don't see a lot, and I know the Bills are big on their corners being able to tackle. I think that's important, and he does it. He's willing to do it," said Prisco.
Hairston is highly gifted physically speaking. He produced the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.28) amongst CB participants at the NFL Combine. His 39.5-inch vertical jump was second best and his 10-foot-9 broad jump ranked third at the position.
"He plays with a swagger. He plays with an attitude, and I think he'd be a nice addition to the team," said Prisco.
