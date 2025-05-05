Bills' rookie cornerback excited to learn from Tre'Davious White
The Buffalo Bills are excited to see what their first-round pick Maxwell Hairston will bring to the table.
Hairston, the No. 30 overall pick in last month's NFL Draft, was the first of three cornerbacks the Bills selected over the weekend and he can fit the team's scheme in a number of different ways.
Someone that will help him in his journey through the NFL is Tre'Davious White, a former first-round pick from Buffalo that returned to the Bills in the offseason.
"I can't wait to learn," Hairston said of White via team reporter Maddy Glab. "I can't wait to pick his brain. Man, that's a vet, and I know he's gonna teach me so much."
Hairston can learn a lot from White, who is entering his ninth season in the league. The Bills could put Hairston in a lot of different positions within the secondary, and that knowledge from White will come in handy.
"I feel like I'm so versatile that I can come out, play man, or I can play zone, I can play off-man, I can play press-man, I can disguise," Hairston said via Glab. "So, I'm happy to just be able to go into an organization with a beautiful scheme that will allow me to get the ball back."
Hairston will participate in the team's rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday.
