Could Buffalo Bills' Round 1 pick be amongst in-person NFL Draft attendees?
The NFL Draft is nearly here! The list of prospects attending opening night of the three-day event has been updated as of Monday afternoon.
Top prospects like Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Will Campbell, Mason Graham, and Ashton Jeanty should expect to have their moment on the draft stage within the first 10 picks, but several players in attendance could be in the green room when the Buffalo Bills are is on the clock.
The three players from Alabama also seem unlikely to become Bills for various reasons. Jihaad Campbell is expected to be off the board well before pick 30. Buffalo will not draft a QB in the first round, taking Jalen Milroe out of the running. Guard is not a top need for the Bills, meaning it's unlikely they select Tyler Booker.
While either receiver could fall, Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden are also projected to go around the top half of the first round, meaning Buffalo won't get the chance to draft either electric playmaker.
That leaves four players remaining as realistic targets for the Bills: Will Johnson, Shemar Stewart, Malaki Starks, and Maxwell Hairston.
Johnson would probably require a trade up, but could fall outside the top 20 due to long-term injury concerns. Stewart is among the top edge rushers in the class, but a large quantity of high-caliber defensive linemen could allow one to slip through the cracks to the end of the first round.
Starks is widely regarded as the best safety in the class, but past trends indicate teams don't value the position highly, meaning it's reasonable to think Starks could be available at No. 30.
Hairston is the most realistic option, with a late surge in draft hype projecting him as a late first rounder. Given Buffalo's need to improve their secondary, one of these DBs has the best chance to shake Roger Goodell's hand right after Buffalo announces their pick.
