Bills found 'great value' with mid-round draft gem who 'actually might stick'
The Buffalo Bills may have secured a first-round talent with the No. 72 overall selection at the NFL Draft.
At least, two well-respected football minds believe that to be the case.
Former New York Giants' front office member Marc Ross and NFL Films producer Greg Cosell shared their respect for Bills' third-round defensive end Landon Jackson.
Ross highlighted Jackson as his "best mid-round gem" during a segment on NFL Network's Path to the Draft, and New York's ex-VP for Player Evaluation provided a thorough justification for his choice while appearing on One Bills Live.
“When you watch players first, you just don't have to look for them. They jump off the screen and Landon Jackson really did that when I watched him," said Ross.
The 6-foot-6 Jackson made 24 starts for Arkansas over the last two years, totaling 23.0 tackles-for-loss and earning back-to-back All-SEC selections over that period. The LSU transfer tested well, posting a 40.5-inch vertical jump to lead all defensive ends at the NFL Combine while his 10-foot-9 broad jump ranked second only to Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart.
"I think you're gonna get great value there with Landon Jackson just because of the production, plays the game the right way. I know the Bills have taken a lot of swings on a lot of guys at that position the last few years, but I think this one actually might stick," said Ross.
Meanwhile, Cosell suggested that Buffalo made a smart value pick by grabbing Jackson in Round 3.
"I thought he was better than a third-round pick. My guess is they thought so too," said Cosell. "I really like Landon Jackson. Again, I never get into why guys drop. That's not relevant to me, but I thought that he has great length. He plays with great reach even though his arms aren't necessarily super long."
