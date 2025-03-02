Bills Central

NFL Films guru tabs SEC Combine riser as 'worthy' Round 1 draft pick for Bills

The Buffalo Bills need help at edge rusher, and Greg Cosell suggests an Arkansas product could be the answer at No. 30 overall in the NFL Draft.

Ralph Ventre

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson (DL52) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive lineman Landon Jackson (DL52) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills will likely have multiple options with the No. 30 overall select in the NFL Draft, but reinforcing the defensive front may be the best way to go, especially if a particular player is available.

Arkansas edge rusher Landon Jackson, initially projected as a Top 100 pick, may have tested his way into Round 1 at this week's NFL Combine.

The lengthy lineman topped all edge players by registering a 40.5-inch vertical jump, a rate achievement for a player of Jackson's weight. He was second overall at his position in the broad jump (10' 9") and his 4.68-second 40-yard dash time placed the All-SEC performer amongst the top half of DE participants.

"I really like this kids tape. It just validated it watching his movement yesterday in the dome," said NFL Films producer Greg Cosell. "For a guy that is long, and some might think is gangly, he just moves differently because of his length. He is not stiff. He is not segmented. I love his tape."

Cosell, who has been a fixture on ESPN's long-running NFL Matchup program, joined Chris Brown and Steve Tasker on a remote set in Indianapolis for an appearance on One Bills Live. The longtime analyst suggests the Bills shouldn't hesitate to select Jackson at the bottom of the first round.

Landon Jackson (40) tackle
Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) and defensive back Hudson Clark (17) tackle Liberty Flames quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

"I can only go by my tape evaluation, and combined with the workout, I think he's very worthy of the 30th pick in the draft, in this particular draft. Every draft is different. You have to look at the players in this draft. You're not comparing him to Myles Garrett. You're looking at the players in this draft," said Cosell.

The 22-year-old Jackson totaled 13.0 sacks over his last 24 starts, but his role on the Arkansas defense had him primarily rushing from the inside as opposed to off the edge. In terms of current NFL players when they were coming out of college, Jackson has shown physical similarities to Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby.

"I'm always leery of making comparisons because that's all people remember... he kind of reminded me a little of when I watched Max Crosby coming out of college," said Cosell.

Crosby, the No. 106 overall selection in 2019, has developed into a perennial Pro Bowler.

Landon Jackson (40) sack celly
Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) celebrates after sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
