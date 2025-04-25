Bills Central

Will Buffalo Bills bolster pass rush on NFL Draft Day 2?

Who are the top edge rushers available after night one of the draft?

Colin Richey

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) sacks Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft concluded on Thursday night, but there's still six rounds to go.

Round 1 saw five edge rushers drafted, including Abdul Carter to the Giants, Mykel Williams to the 49ers, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr to the Falcons, and Shemar Stewart to the Bengals. With what is considered a deep defensive line class, the Buffalo Bills have plenty of options to choose from if they want to bolster their pass rush on Day 2.

Mike Green, Marshall

Projected to go in the first round, the FBS sack leader in 2024 may have seen his draft stock slip due to off-field issues. The 6-foot-3, 251 pound defensive end totaled 17 sacks last season, earning first-team All-American and Sun Belt Player of the Year honors.

Mike Green
Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Mike Green (15) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Another pass rusher projected to go in the first round, the Bills might need to trade up if they're targeting Ezeiruuaku. The winner of the Ted Hendricks Award in 2024 for the nation's best defensive end, his 16.5 sacks last season helped Ezeiruaku earn ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He was second in the FBS in sacks, half a sack behind Green.

Donovan Ezeiruaku
Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

First-team All-SEC in 2024, Scourton is a "physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs," according to draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Nic Scourton
Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Landon Jackson, Arkansas

At 6-foot-6, 264 pounds, Jackson is one of the most athletic edge rushers in the class. His 9.78 relative athletic score (RAS) was the second best score in the class among defensive ends. The Razorback was first-team All-SEC in 2023 and second-team in 2024.

Landon Jackson
Nov 23, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Landon Jackson (40) sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Evan Bullock (7) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Tuimoloau's "strong core and ideal length" according to Zierlein make him an intriguing Round 2 option, while Sawyer's Cotton Bowl touchdown illustrates the high-upside player worth a Day 2 flier.

JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack with defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Ohio State won 38-15. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Princely Umanmielen and Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

Umanmielen earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2024 after his 10.5 sack season at Ole Miss. Ivey, the other half of the Rebels' pass rush duo, recorded 7 sacks in 2024 and projects to be a 4-3 defensive end in the NFL that would make sense for Buffalo in the third round if they were looking to trade up.

Jared Ivey
Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Jared Ivey (15) flexes during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

