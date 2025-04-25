Will Buffalo Bills bolster pass rush on NFL Draft Day 2?
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft concluded on Thursday night, but there's still six rounds to go.
Round 1 saw five edge rushers drafted, including Abdul Carter to the Giants, Mykel Williams to the 49ers, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr to the Falcons, and Shemar Stewart to the Bengals. With what is considered a deep defensive line class, the Buffalo Bills have plenty of options to choose from if they want to bolster their pass rush on Day 2.
Mike Green, Marshall
Projected to go in the first round, the FBS sack leader in 2024 may have seen his draft stock slip due to off-field issues. The 6-foot-3, 251 pound defensive end totaled 17 sacks last season, earning first-team All-American and Sun Belt Player of the Year honors.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Another pass rusher projected to go in the first round, the Bills might need to trade up if they're targeting Ezeiruuaku. The winner of the Ted Hendricks Award in 2024 for the nation's best defensive end, his 16.5 sacks last season helped Ezeiruaku earn ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He was second in the FBS in sacks, half a sack behind Green.
Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
First-team All-SEC in 2024, Scourton is a "physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs," according to draft analyst Lance Zierlein.
Landon Jackson, Arkansas
At 6-foot-6, 264 pounds, Jackson is one of the most athletic edge rushers in the class. His 9.78 relative athletic score (RAS) was the second best score in the class among defensive ends. The Razorback was first-team All-SEC in 2023 and second-team in 2024.
JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Tuimoloau's "strong core and ideal length" according to Zierlein make him an intriguing Round 2 option, while Sawyer's Cotton Bowl touchdown illustrates the high-upside player worth a Day 2 flier.
Princely Umanmielen and Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
Umanmielen earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2024 after his 10.5 sack season at Ole Miss. Ivey, the other half of the Rebels' pass rush duo, recorded 7 sacks in 2024 and projects to be a 4-3 defensive end in the NFL that would make sense for Buffalo in the third round if they were looking to trade up.
