Best DT prospects available to Buffalo Bills on NFL Draft Day 2

Buffalo can still improve the interior of their defensive line with one of these prospects.

Colin Richey

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Night one of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, but there's still more work to be done on Friday.

The first round saw five defensive tackles get drafted, including Mason Graham to the Browns, Kenneth Grant to the Dolphins, Walter Nolen to the Cardinals, Derrick Harmon to the Steelers, and Tyleik Williams to the Lions. While the top-tier guys have all been taken, the Buffalo Bills can still add a solid contributor on Day 2 of the draft.

Darius Alexander, Toledo

Darius Alexander
Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets defensive tackle Darius Alexander (9) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-4, 305 pound Rocket earned second-team All-MAC in 2024 for his 40 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and a pick-six. Draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes that he "rushes with a game plan to set up his moves and counters" that is "capable of destroying blocks".

Alfred Collins, Texas

Alfred Collins
Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) reacts during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A second-team AP All American in 2024, Collins towers at 6-foot-6, 332 pounds. Zierlein explains that he possesses the "talent and alignment versatility to help fortify a defensive front as an early down contributor and future starter." The Bills met with Collins at the combine, according to Ryan Talbot.

Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

Omarr Norman-Lott
Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (55) celebrating after a play during the NCAA college football game against Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An "energetic pass rusher with a high pressure rate," according to Zierlein, Norman-Lott is the highest ranked defensive tackle remaining on PFF's big board. The Volunteer also had a pre-draft "30" visit with the Bills.

TJ Sanders, South Carolina

TJ Sanders
Nov 2, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) celebrates a stop against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

A productive three-tech projected to go in the second round, draft analyst Kyle Crabbs explains that Sanders is "an absolute savage rushing the passer who should bolster an NFL team's sub package rush group from the jump." The Gamecock made a "30" visit with the Bills before the draft.

Joshua Farmer, Florida State

Joshua Farmer
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (5) and linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) and Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A versatile defensive tackle that talked to the Bills "every day", Farmer is capable of playing three-tech or one-tech, due to his success stopping the run and rushing the passer while at Florida State. In addition to the off-record conversations, Farmer met with the Bills at the NFL Combine, according to Ryan Talbot

Colin Richey
