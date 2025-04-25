Best DT prospects available to Buffalo Bills on NFL Draft Day 2
Night one of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, but there's still more work to be done on Friday.
The first round saw five defensive tackles get drafted, including Mason Graham to the Browns, Kenneth Grant to the Dolphins, Walter Nolen to the Cardinals, Derrick Harmon to the Steelers, and Tyleik Williams to the Lions. While the top-tier guys have all been taken, the Buffalo Bills can still add a solid contributor on Day 2 of the draft.
Darius Alexander, Toledo
The 6-foot-4, 305 pound Rocket earned second-team All-MAC in 2024 for his 40 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and a pick-six. Draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes that he "rushes with a game plan to set up his moves and counters" that is "capable of destroying blocks".
Alfred Collins, Texas
A second-team AP All American in 2024, Collins towers at 6-foot-6, 332 pounds. Zierlein explains that he possesses the "talent and alignment versatility to help fortify a defensive front as an early down contributor and future starter." The Bills met with Collins at the combine, according to Ryan Talbot.
Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
An "energetic pass rusher with a high pressure rate," according to Zierlein, Norman-Lott is the highest ranked defensive tackle remaining on PFF's big board. The Volunteer also had a pre-draft "30" visit with the Bills.
TJ Sanders, South Carolina
A productive three-tech projected to go in the second round, draft analyst Kyle Crabbs explains that Sanders is "an absolute savage rushing the passer who should bolster an NFL team's sub package rush group from the jump." The Gamecock made a "30" visit with the Bills before the draft.
Joshua Farmer, Florida State
A versatile defensive tackle that talked to the Bills "every day", Farmer is capable of playing three-tech or one-tech, due to his success stopping the run and rushing the passer while at Florida State. In addition to the off-record conversations, Farmer met with the Bills at the NFL Combine, according to Ryan Talbot
