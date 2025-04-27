NFL Draft metric creator tabs Bills' CB Max Hairston as 'favorite' first-round pick
The test results and advanced metrics are on the Buffalo Bills' side when it comes to their Round 1 draft pick.
Although viewed as a bit undersized, Bills' first-round cornerback Max Hairston possesses elite athleticism with his NFL Combine performance presented as Exhibit A. The 5-foot-11 defensive back ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.28s) amongst all prospects present in Indianapolis. His vertical and broad jumps were both Top 3 marks amongst cornerbacks at the Combine.
The Relative Athletic Score (RAS) also supports the notion that the Bills drafted a physically elite performer at No. 30 overall. Hairston's 9.63 RAS (out of a possible 10.00) ranks as the 104th-best mark out of 2761 cornerback prospects from 1987 through 2025.
RAS creator Kent Lee Platte publicly shared his personal assessment of Hairston, who dominated NFL Combine testing, in a post on X following the Bills' selection.
"My favorite pick day one in terms of the player, the team fit, and the profile is Maxwell Hairston," said Platte. "I've been higher than him than most, but that's kinda the point. He's a scrappy corner with top tier athleticism who makes it his business to be all up in his opponents' business."
Maxwell Hairston Physical Profile
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 183 lbs
RAS: 9.63 (10.00)
40-yard Dash: 4.28
10-yard Split: 1.5
Broad Jump: 10' 9"
Vertical Jump: 39.5"
According to RAS, Hairston's composite speed grade is "elite" as is his composite explosion grade.
There is some concern that Hairston lacks the size to cover bigger receivers, but in terms of weight, he is reportedly up into the 190s per general manager Brandon Beane.
