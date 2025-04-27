Bills Central

NFL Draft metric creator tabs Bills' CB Max Hairston as 'favorite' first-round pick

The mathematician behind RAS provided an exciting assessment for Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, the No. 30 overall selection at the 2025 NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts a pass intended for Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III at Kroger Field Saturday on Oct. 14, 2023. The interception helped the Wildcats with a touchdown drive.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) intercepts a pass intended for Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III at Kroger Field Saturday on Oct. 14, 2023. The interception helped the Wildcats with a touchdown drive. / Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The test results and advanced metrics are on the Buffalo Bills' side when it comes to their Round 1 draft pick.

Although viewed as a bit undersized, Bills' first-round cornerback Max Hairston possesses elite athleticism with his NFL Combine performance presented as Exhibit A. The 5-foot-11 defensive back ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.28s) amongst all prospects present in Indianapolis. His vertical and broad jumps were both Top 3 marks amongst cornerbacks at the Combine.

The Relative Athletic Score (RAS) also supports the notion that the Bills drafted a physically elite performer at No. 30 overall. Hairston's 9.63 RAS (out of a possible 10.00) ranks as the 104th-best mark out of 2761 cornerback prospects from 1987 through 2025.

RAS creator Kent Lee Platte publicly shared his personal assessment of Hairston, who dominated NFL Combine testing, in a post on X following the Bills' selection.

"My favorite pick day one in terms of the player, the team fit, and the profile is Maxwell Hairston," said Platte. "I've been higher than him than most, but that's kinda the point. He's a scrappy corner with top tier athleticism who makes it his business to be all up in his opponents' business."

Maxwell Hairston Physical Profile

Height: 5' 11"

Weight: 183 lbs

RAS: 9.63 (10.00)

40-yard Dash: 4.28

10-yard Split: 1.5

Broad Jump: 10' 9"

Vertical Jump: 39.5"

Max Hairston (DB10)
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston (DB10) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

According to RAS, Hairston's composite speed grade is "elite" as is his composite explosion grade.

There is some concern that Hairston lacks the size to cover bigger receivers, but in terms of weight, he is reportedly up into the 190s per general manager Brandon Beane.

Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky (11)
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team defensive back Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky (11) approaches the line during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

