Bills trade hefty haul, arguably reach for 'disruptive' DT in NFL Draft Round 2
The Buffalo Bills could not wait until the No. 56 pick in the NFL Draft to get their next addition.
Instead, they sent the Chicago Bears that pick, as well as the No. 62 and 109 picks in exchange for the No. 41, 72, and 240 picks to select T.J. Sanders out of South Carolina.
A lengthy and explosive defensive tackle, Sanders figures to slot in right next to Ed Oliver. While he looks like an underrated prospect who could provide an immediate impact for the Bills defense, he has credentials as a reigning second-team All-SEC selection.
“The Bills wanted more push up front, and they traded up with Chicago to get it here,” said Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, who gave the pick a B grade. “Sanders was incredibly disruptive the past two seasons (8.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss). It may take some time for Sanders to develop into a starter, but he has skills that should be apparent right away.”
Sanders is an elite athlete for the DT position, as he posted a 9.38 raw athletic score.
While the pick fills a need and could help Buffalo improve from ranking No. 17 in total defense in 2024, the Bills gave up a lot to move up when PFF top 101 big board defenders were still available, like Mike Green and Darius Alexander. Sanders is also on the list at No. 54, but considering that, he was not necessarily a value pick at No. 41.
Sanders could pan out to be a starter up front for Buffalo. But he has to pan out in order to justify trading up for him like they did.
