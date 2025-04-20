Bills Central

How Bills can copy Rams' unique draft strategy to benefit their pass rush

The Bills can improve their defensive line by copying what LA did in the 2024 NFL Draft

Colin Richey

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Walter Nolen (2) and defensive end Princely Umanmielen (1) celebrate a sack against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Walter Nolen (2) and defensive end Princely Umanmielen (1) celebrate a sack against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is only a few days away, and the Buffalo Bills will likely be adding some new names to the defensive line. One strategy Brandon Beane can consider is targeting several players from the same school, like the Rams did with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske out of Florida State last year.

The results for LA included Verse winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, with Fiske placing third in voting for the award, thanks to their 13 combined sacks. A team in Buffalo's position, primed to double-dip in the trenches, could target several different schools to copy LA's unique draft strategy.

Ole Miss: Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen, Jared Ivey, JJ Pegues

Jared Ivey
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Jared Ivey (15) rushes during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels offer four NFL-caliber defensive linemen in this draft. Nolen is regarded as one of the best DTs in the class, while Umanmielen and Ivey are both projected to be Day 2 picks. Pegues possesses versatility along the defensive line and has "elite change-of-direction quickness for a big man" according to draft analyst Lance Zierlein, who projects him as an early Day 3 selection.

Ohio State: Tyleik Williams, JT Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Ty Hamilton

Jack Sawyer running for a touchdown
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) returns a fumble recovery for a touchdown after sacking Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. Sawyer returned the fumble for a touchdown, and Ohio State won 28-14. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes offer a similar set of propsects to the Rebels, with a potential Day 1 defensive tackle, two edge rushers likely to be gone by round three, and an early Day 3 run-stuffing defensive tackle to round out the stacked defensive line. Tuimoloau's "strong core and ideal length" according to Zierlein make him an intriguing Round 2 option, while Sawyer's Cotton Bowl touchdown illustrates the high-upside player worth a Day 2 flier.

Oregon: Derrick Harmon, Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell

Jordan Burch sacks Will Howard
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) runs through Oregon Ducks defensive end Jordan Burch (1) during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harmon is a popular mock draft pick for the Bills at pick 30, after leading all FBS defensive tackles in pressures last season. Burch "is a savvy, polished pass rusher with an impressive arsenal of moves," as draft analyst Kyle Crabbs described with his third-round evaluation of the Duck. Caldwell's 332 pound build projects to be a solid one-tech that will likely be drafted early on Day 3.

Texas A&M: Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton, Shemar Turner

Shemar Stewart rushing the passer
Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) breaks past New Mexico Lobos offensive lineman Matthew Toilolo (74) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The pass rush combo of Stewart the athletic freak and Scourton the impactful power rusher would be quite the pairing, but a double-dip from the Bills involving the Aggies would likely include Turner, a projected third round pick who "illustrates ability to deconstruct blocks with his hands and make tackles at the point of attack," according to Crabbs.

