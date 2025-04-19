Bills legend set to announce Day 2 draft picks
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here, and former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Lee Evans will help introduce Buffalo's draft haul on Friday.
Buffalo currently has two Day 2 picks, No. 56 and 62 overall, where Evans is scheduled to read the names of the newest Bills at the podium in Green Bay. The Bills also have a special guest announcing their first round selection as Make-A-Wish recipient Tommy Parzymieso will do the honors.
Evans joins a long list of Bills legends to make an appearance at the draft. In 2024, former Bills safety Aaron Williams was in Detroit to announce the selections of Keon Coleman and Cole Bishop.
The receiver was a first round pick out of Wisconsin in 2004, when Buffalo selected him 13th overall. Seven of his eight years in the NFL were with the Bills, where he accumulated 377 receptions, 5934 yards, and 43 touchdowns. The latter two stats both rank third in franchise history behind only Andre Reed and Eric Moulds.
Other teams have franchise legends representing them on Day 2, including Joe Thomas for the Browns, Lynn Swann for the Steelers, and Richard Sherman and Shaun Alexander for the Seahawks.
