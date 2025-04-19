Bills Central

Bills legend set to announce Day 2 draft picks

Buffalo's former first -round wide receiver will be in Green Bay for the draft on Friday

Colin Richey

Oct 10, 2010; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Lee Evans (83) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Anthony Smith (20) to score a touchdown in the first quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium.
Oct 10, 2010; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Lee Evans (83) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Anthony Smith (20) to score a touchdown in the first quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images / Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here, and former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Lee Evans will help introduce Buffalo's draft haul on Friday.

Buffalo currently has two Day 2 picks, No. 56 and 62 overall, where Evans is scheduled to read the names of the newest Bills at the podium in Green Bay. The Bills also have a special guest announcing their first round selection as Make-A-Wish recipient Tommy Parzymieso will do the honors.

Evans joins a long list of Bills legends to make an appearance at the draft. In 2024, former Bills safety Aaron Williams was in Detroit to announce the selections of Keon Coleman and Cole Bishop.

Lee Evans scoring a touchdown on Darrelle Revis
Oct 18, 2009; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Lee Evans (83) breaks free from New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) for a touchdown during the second half at Giants Stadium. The Bills defeated the Jets 16-13 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The receiver was a first round pick out of Wisconsin in 2004, when Buffalo selected him 13th overall. Seven of his eight years in the NFL were with the Bills, where he accumulated 377 receptions, 5934 yards, and 43 touchdowns. The latter two stats both rank third in franchise history behind only Andre Reed and Eric Moulds.

Other teams have franchise legends representing them on Day 2, including Joe Thomas for the Browns, Lynn Swann for the Steelers, and Richard Sherman and Shaun Alexander for the Seahawks.

Lee Evans catches a touchdown
Oct 19, 2008; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills receiver Lee Evans (83) catches a touchdown pass against San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer (23) in the second quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

