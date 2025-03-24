AFC East post-free agency power rankings: Bills remain team to beat
For years, the AFC East was dominated by the New England Patriots, but that's no longer the case. With Tom Brady out in New England, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have become the new kings of the East.
Buffalo has won the division five years in a row and made the AFC Championship Game twice in that span. That was the case this past season, where they fell one game short of the Super Bowl in a three-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
RELATED: Bills reportedly show interest in failed Jets' signing on free-agent DT market
This offseason, the Bills have been hard at work trying to build a roster that will get them past the Chiefs. Before they worry about them, however, they have to worry about their division. That said, let's see how the AFC East stacks up against one another in these post-free agency power rankings.
4. New York Jets
Aaron Glenn was one of the hottest names in the coaching cycle, making him a great addition for the Jets. They also got rid of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, which is another major win.
The problem is that they still have a rough roster.
Justin Fields is slated to be their starting quarterback and outside of Garrett Wilson, their wide receivers won't scare anyone. Defensively, they did well to land Andre Cisco and Derrick Nnadi but this team is far away from contending.
3. New England Patriots
New England was last in the AFC East one year ago but they made some solid progress this offseason. On defense, they added Harold Landry, Milton Williams, and Carlton Davis. Offensively, they improved their offensive line with Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses. They even got a new weapon for Drake Maye, signing Mack Hollins away from the Bills.
RELATED: Bills Mafia top picks in NFL Draft simulator screams where fans think Buffalo needs help
It's not enough for them to jump to the head of the table but they're biting at Miami's heels and could be a tough team to deal with.
2. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins went 8-9 last season, which was good enough for second place in the struggling AFC East. They have the most talent outside of Buffalo in the East, but there are issues.
Miami has to constantly worry about the health of Tua Tagovailoa. They signed Zach Wilson to back him up, but that's not going to give them much confidence. Now, they've also had rumors surrounding them all offseason about Tyreek Hill being traded.
They're second in the division still, but they didn't do enough to improve and they're still way below the divisional champs at this point.
1. Buffalo Bills
No team in the division did enough to catch Buffalo — and that would be true even if they hadn't made any moves themselves.
RELATED: Bills invite current season ticket holders to 'Stadium Experience Center'
The Bills have the most complete roster in the division and they got better with the addition of Joshua Palmer at wide receiver and Joey Bosa on the edge. They also added Dane Jackson in the secondary and Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht to the defensive line — although those two won't be available for six games.
In the upcoming draft, the Bills need to add another pass rusher and wideout but even if they don't, they're easily the No. 1 team in the division.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —