NFL Network ranks Bills amongst top teams in 2025 draft capital

Buffalo enters this week's draft with 10 total draft picks and a lot of value

Khari Demos

Flags promoting the 2025 NFL Draft.
Flags promoting the 2025 NFL Draft. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft are tied for the third-most in the league.

But where do the Bills rank in terms of draft capital?

According to NFL Network's scale of draft capital, Buffalo enters the draft amongst the best in the league. On Friday's cross-platform episode of '40s and Free Agents' with NFL Network's Greg Rosenthal and Daniel Jeremiah, they were joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes as they chatted about the top eight teams in the NFL, draft capital-wise, heading into this week's draft.

The Bills ranked at No. 4 with a total of 1,296. Draft capital is weighed by various factors, including the round a pick may be taking place in and how early or late a pick may be in that round. Buffalo has one first-round pick, two second-rounders, two fourths, three fifths, and two sixths.

Brandon Beane
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Picking at no. 30 overall in the first round, and having a bevy of mid-round picks, it's safe to assume Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane may be willing to strike some deals to target players who the Bills are interested in. He has not been afraid to maneuver his chess pieces on the board in the past, including last year, swapping picks with the Chiefs which led to them drafting Xavier Worthy.

Beane eventually moved back again, which netted him the pick that led to the selection of Keon Coleman.

Many pundits are projecting Buffalo to go defense throughout, especially after the ups and downs from the unit in 2024.

And seeing how much capital the Bills have to play with for the 2025 NFL Draft, one can assume that they can go and secure the players they are really intrigued by with type of bank built up.

A 2025 NFL Draft mural
A 2025 NFL Draft mural. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
