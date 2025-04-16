ESPN NFL analyst names 'extremely versatile' AFC East rival CB as Bills' trade target
One of the Buffalo Bills' AFC East rivals looks like he may be available on the market. And a Super Bowl champion NFL analyst believes he would be an excellent fit for the Bills.
The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they were mutually looking to part ways with Jalen Ramsey this offseason and are fielding trade calls for the seven-time Pro Bowler. Ramsey, who turns 31 this fall, may not be the same player he was in his prime, but he is still a well-rounded player in the secondary with pedigree as a three-time All-Pro selection.
When discussing Ramsey's next stop on NFL Live, a former defensive back in his own right said Buffalo may want to reach out for the Super Bowl LVI champion's services. ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark proverbially pounded the table for the Bills to add the "extremely versatile" Ramsey.
"They have [Taron] Johnson at the nickel, which is another position that Jalen Ramsey can play," said Clark on NFL Live. "But you don't need him there. I look at his versatility, his length, his ability to play in all the positions in the secondary. I believe he's a plug-and-play starter at so many spots for the Buffalo Bills."
Clark also noted that the Bills' most recent playoff run wasn't ended because of the issues offensively. He noted that it was Buffalo's defense that was most lackluster, as it allowed the Chiefs to score 32 points in the AFC championship — the only time they cracked 30 points all season long.
Ramsey may not be the same cover corner he was during his days with the Jaguars and Rams, but he's still a highly productive player. According to PFF, he posted a plus 76.9 grade in 2024, including an 85.7 run defense grade and 76.5 pass rush grade.
Considering his versatility, his ability to tackle, and skill set to play in both man and zone coverage, Ramsey may be an even better fit for Sean McDermott's defense than one would assume.
