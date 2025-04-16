Bills Central

ESPN NFL analyst names 'extremely versatile' AFC East rival CB as Bills' trade target

Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark names Buffalo as an ideal landing spot for a 7-time Pro Bowler

Khari Demos

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the Buffalo Bills' AFC East rivals looks like he may be available on the market. And a Super Bowl champion NFL analyst believes he would be an excellent fit for the Bills.

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they were mutually looking to part ways with Jalen Ramsey this offseason and are fielding trade calls for the seven-time Pro Bowler. Ramsey, who turns 31 this fall, may not be the same player he was in his prime, but he is still a well-rounded player in the secondary with pedigree as a three-time All-Pro selection.

When discussing Ramsey's next stop on NFL Live, a former defensive back in his own right said Buffalo may want to reach out for the Super Bowl LVI champion's services. ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark proverbially pounded the table for the Bills to add the "extremely versatile" Ramsey.

"They have [Taron] Johnson at the nickel, which is another position that Jalen Ramsey can play," said Clark on NFL Live. "But you don't need him there. I look at his versatility, his length, his ability to play in all the positions in the secondary. I believe he's a plug-and-play starter at so many spots for the Buffalo Bills."

Clark also noted that the Bills' most recent playoff run wasn't ended because of the issues offensively. He noted that it was Buffalo's defense that was most lackluster, as it allowed the Chiefs to score 32 points in the AFC championship — the only time they cracked 30 points all season long.

RELATED: Bills bring another CB prospect, who aced NFL Draft testing, to Orchard Park

Ramsey may not be the same cover corner he was during his days with the Jaguars and Rams, but he's still a highly productive player. According to PFF, he posted a plus 76.9 grade in 2024, including an 85.7 run defense grade and 76.5 pass rush grade.

Considering his versatility, his ability to tackle, and skill set to play in both man and zone coverage, Ramsey may be an even better fit for Sean McDermott's defense than one would assume.

Josh Allen and Jalen Ramsey
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5). / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Khari Demos
KHARI DEMOS

Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.

Home/News