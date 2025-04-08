Bills' NFL mock draft round-up features new weapons for Josh Allen
We are just weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft and mocks are coming fast and furiously as one of the most important events on the league calendar draws near.
When it comes to the Buffalo Bills, there are a slew of avenues the team could go with its first-round pick this year. Buffalo has made some additions in free agency, but holes remain on both sides of the ball.
In our latest Bills mock draft round-up, experts are mostly picking defensive players for Buffalo, but two separate projections have the Bills adding a new weapon for quarterback Josh Allen.
Bills mock draft round-up
Mel Kiper, ESPN: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Kiper: "Teams were able to throw against Buffalo last season, completing 68.5% of their passes into coverage. That was fifth worst in the league, and worst among playoff teams. Rasul Douglas is unsigned, and his outside corner spot opposite Christian Benford is currently held by new addition Dane Jackson. More depth is needed.Hairston can fly. He ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine, the fastest time at the event this year. And he has the hands to make plays, with six picks over the past two seasons."
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Iyer: "The Bills need to believe that Green's off-field past isn't an issue to make this pick, but otherwise, he can be very productive in their pass-rush scheme."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
Wilson: "The numbers don't blow you away (66 catches, 771 yards) but don't be fooled; Burden is a first-round talent and game-changer with the ball in his hands. The QB play at Mizzou was inconsistent in 2024 because Brady Cook was injured for much of the season, but there's a reason he had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine TDs in 2023."
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Baumgardner: "Grant’s talent (at 6-4, 331) is undeniable, but almost nothing about his game is consistent. He also did not test anywhere near where scouts anticipated he would. Still, he’s an explosive, powerful presence with high-end potential as a nose and/or a big 3-tech. There’s enough raw ability here to bet on."
Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
Sanchez: "The Bills have had to make some tough decisions over the years to stay under the salary cap, which has led to the departure of some key veteran defensive pieces. The only way to replace them cost-effectively is through the draft. Safety is one of the positions the Bills have lost via free agency. With this pick, the Bills go with safety Malaki Starks. Starks has shown that he can be a sideline-to-sideline ball-hawk and will immediately improve the backend of this defense, helping them get closer to the Super Bowl."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
Reuter: "Buffalo could really use a downfield playmaker in this draft, so either Golden or Texas teammate Isaiah Bond should be on its radar. The Bills swap a fourth-round selection for a sixth-round pick to move up three spots."
