QB prospect labeled best NFL Draft fit for Bills to back up Josh Allen
Great starting quarterbacks are hard to find. It's arguably even harder to find the perfect backup.
With NFL MVP Josh Allen leading the way, the Buffalo Bills are currently carrying four quarterbacks on the 90-man roster. The Bills took care of their franchise quarterback with a large contract extension to keep Allen with the team through the 2030 season.
In terms of the backup, former No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky has one season left on his contract and the Bills also have Mike White and Shane Buechele behind him.
It appears the quarterback position is solidified for Buffalo, but there might be a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft who could help the team long term.
The Athletic's Derrik Klassen shared a list of the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft and their best fits. Klassen envisions Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers being a good fit for offensive coordinator Joe Brady's system.
"Not every player or team gets their ideal match in an exercise like this. Sometimes, teams have to settle for whoever is left on the dance floor."
"From the Bills’ perspective, a young backup quarterback should be on the table, because Mitchell Trubisky has just one year left on his deal. It makes some sense for the Bills to get ahead of things early and get a developmental player in the pipeline."
"Ewers would bring functional athleticism and arm talent for Joe Brady. He still struggles with pocket presence and touch accuracy, especially down the field, but there’s enough talent there to mold a functional backup."
Last season, Ewers led the Longhorns to the semi-finals of the College Football Playoffs as they lost to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ewers finished with 3,472 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 14 games.
Ewers has been projected to be picked within rounds two through four of the draft. It's unlikely the Bills take a quarterback in the first two rounds as they are expected to target cornerback, defensive line, wide receiver, and running back.
If Buffalo was going to take a shot at quarterback, it could be around the fourth round where Ewers could still be available. Adding a young backup to develop and learn behind Allen could give the Bills stability behind Allen at quarterback for years.
