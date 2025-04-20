4 NFL Draft targets to fill Bills' TE void left by free-agent departure
The Buffalo Bills' third tight end is likely somewhere in the NFL Draft pool.
Heading into the three-day draft with 10 total selections, the Bills currently have only three tight ends on the roster with the TE3 being practice squad mainstay Zach Davidson, who has one career reception.
Apparently unwilling to pay former TE3 Quintin Morris more than $3 million, Buffalo will almost definitely go the more cost-effective route to secure an insurance policy behind Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.
The solution could be available early on Day 3 (April 26) in Green Bay this week. Here are four options the Bills may, or may not, fancy.
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
The four-year contributor for Notre Dame missed multiple games due to injuries in 2022 and 2023. Over 16 games as a senior, the 6-foot-5 target accounted for 421 yards and three TDs on 42 receptions for the CFP finalists. He ran a solid 4.74 in the 40-yard dash.
Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
The four-year Oregon starter may go as early as Round 3 after an impressive NFL Combine performance. His 4.63 40 time was the fastest amongst all TE prospects and his 39-foot vertical jump also ranked first at the position. The prolific pass-catcher, who set Oregon's career record for receptions (134) by a tight end, has been criticized for his run-blocking approach.
Thomas Fidone, Nebraska
Fidone, a 6-foot-5 prospect with 34-inch arms, lost his first two collegiate seasons to injury, but finished strong. He ended his Huskers career by making 25 consecutive appearances and averaging 10.4 yards per reception. He ran a Top 5 tight end time (4.70) in the 40 at the NFL Combine and his 10.5-foot broad jump was the best amongst TE participants.
Luke Lachey, Iowa
What Lachey may lack in perceived athleticism, he makes up for through experience and pedigree. The 6-foot-6 tight end, whose father Jim was All-Pro offensive lineman, made 42 career appearances for Iowa. The team captain was a 2024 Campbell Trophy (nicknamed the "Academic Heisman") finalist.
