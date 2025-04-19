NFL Draft gives Bills opportunity to fill unsung role on offense
It seems like a sure fire guarantee that the Buffalo Bills use one of their 10 draft picks to fill a rare hole on offense.
Even before releasing developmental piece Armani Rodgers with a non-football injury this past week, the Bills were almost a lock to select a tight end at some point in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Currently, Buffalo has only three tights ends — Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Zach Davidson — on its 90-man roster, and one of them has been a practice squad mainstay who has only two career appearances to his credit.
Ideally, the team likely wants five bodies at the position once training camp kicks off. Although the Bills seemed fond of TE3 Quintin Morris during his time in Orchard Park, not re-signing the free agent is likely a financial move as a mid-round rookie tight end will undoubtedly carry a cheaper price tag than the $3 million Morris may fetch.
Knox and Kincaid are clearly locked in as the two starters, but there is no insurance behind them. Davidson, a 2021 fifth-round draft pick from Division II, has only one career reception.
Buffalo is slated to pick four times between No. 132 and 177 overall. My guess is the Bills grab a tight end with one of those selections and sign another rookie following the draft.
Nebraska's Thomas Fidone or Iowa's Luke Lachey are two Day 3 prospects who may be attractive to Buffalo.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay.
