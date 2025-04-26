Bills Central

Bills finally go offense at No. 173 overall: Intel on Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes

The Buffalo Bills selected their first offensive of the weekend in Round 5 at the NFL Draft.

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes (85) in the second quarter / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills waited until the No. 173 overall selection to choose an offensive player at the NFL Draft.

Using their second Round 5 compensatory selection, the Bills drafted Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes. Three picks prior, Buffalo selected a fifth defensive player by taking Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock.

Buffalo has three draft picks remaining over the final two rounds.

Position of Need

The Bills had only three tight ends on their 90-man roster heading into the NFL Draft, and one of them is practice squad mainstay Zach Davidson.

Buffalo elected to non-tender Quintin Morris as the team's 2024 TE3 remains on the free-agent market.

Ivy League to Power 4

Hawes spent five years at Yale before landing at ACC member Georgia Tech. He was a two-time All-Ivy selection prior to transferring up.

Buffalo Bills fans during the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft begins at 7 p.m. CT April 24 and runs through April 26. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

