Bills draft second CB at No. 170 overall: Intel on Ohio State's Jordan Hancock

The Buffalo Bills went defense again with their first of two Round 5 picks on Saturday at the NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jordan Hancock (7) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills stayed put at No. 170 overall in Round 5 at the NFL Draft, coming away with their fifth defensive player of the weekend.

Buffalo used their fifth-round compensatory choice to secure Ohio State cornerback Jordan Hancock on Saturday afternoon in Green Bay. Hancock, a two-year starter for the Buckeyes, is the second CB prospect drafted by Buffalo, joining Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston in Round 1.

It was the Bills' first selection since early in Saturday's fourth round when they traded up to No. 109 overall to secure Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker.

National Championship Pedigree

The 6-foot defensive back started 14 games for the nation's top-ranked college defense that spearheaded the Buckeyes' CFP title run. Hancock made three tackles in the 34-23 championship win over Notre Dame.

Good Springs

Hancock ran a solid 4.42s in the 40-yard dash and his 41.5-inch vertical puts him in the top tier of the entire draft class.

Bills' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1 — CB Max Hairston, Kentucky (No. 30 overall)

Round 2 — DT TJ Sanders, South Carolina (No. 41 overall) (from CHI)

Round 3 — DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (No. 72 overall) (from CHI)

Round 4 — DT Deone Walker, Kentucky (No. 109 overall) (from CHI)

Round 5 — CB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State (No. 170 overall) (compensatory) (from DAL)

Round 5 — No. 173 overall (compensatory)

Round 6 — No. 177 overall (from NYG)

Round 6 — No. 206 overall

Round 7 — No. 240 overall (from CHI)

Buffalo Bills fans cheer
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

