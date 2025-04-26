Bills Central

Lukewarm SI draft grade suggests Buffalo Bills reached for Round 2 pick

The Buffalo Bills secured SEC defensive tackle TJ Sanders at No. 41 overall, but the move earned a lukewarm grade

Oct 14, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jordan Strachan (7) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) get up after sacking Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15)
Oct 14, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Jordan Strachan (7) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) get up after sacking Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills jumped up 15 spots in Round 2 at the NFL Draft, presumably getting their targeted defensive tackle prospect as a result.

A picks swap with the Chicago Bears allowed Buffalo to select South Carolina's TJ Sanders in an attempt to solidify its defensive line interior. While Sanders isn't the true gap stuffing 1 technique tackle that the Bills have missed in recent years, he's a potential three-down player who can stop the run and generate pressure on the passer.

Sports Illustrated slapped the move with a B- grade, hinting that the Bills may not have had to sacrifice draft capital and could've waited for Sanders later in Round 2. In fact, Sports Illustrated's Rounds 2 and 3 Mock Draft paired Sanders with Buffalo at No. 56 overall on Friday morning.

"Sanders goes to the Bills after Buffalo traded up in the second round, adding an interior presence to play alongside Ed Oliver. With the Gamecocks, Sanders registered 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss over the past two seasons, showcasing a blend of athleticism and power. He projects to be an immediate starter for the defending AFC East champs," said SI national writer Matthew Verderame.

TJ Sanders
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

As it turns out, the Bills currently view Sanders as a more of an understudy for Oliver who will join the veteran on the field in passing situations. General manager Brandon Beane, however, didn't rule out lining Sanders up over the center.

RELATED: NFL team source: Bills' first-round draft pick has better CB tape than Travis Hunter

“Probably, a 3-tech first, inside rush. For us, he can play 1, I would say his primary is 3, so he'd give 3 to 1, but we like the idea of adding another inside rusher, another guy to pair with Ed on clear passing downs," said Beane. "We could still play him at one if we wanted to. I would just say position one would be a 3-tech.”

In the end, the Bills addressed a defensive need with a proven Southeastern Conference talent with some versatility. While they may have taken Sanders a little earlier than expected, Buffalo seemingly knew what it wanted and went up to get it.

defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90)
Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) looks to pass as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (90) goes to tackle during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
