Buffalo Bills' fifth-round pick is a great blocking TE — who can't rush the passer
Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott used their fifth-round pick to select Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes — a move that may not have been the best value considering their other needs.
It's not that Hawes is an average player — he's not. He's simply a very specific player, a blocking tight end. By many accounts he is the best blocking tight end in the draft so the quibble isn't with the ability of Hawes, it's with where the Bills picked him.
Beane and McDermott had pick No. 177 coming up after the Hawes pick, a spot they used to select their third corner of the draft -- perhaps a bit of overkill. They would've been able to get Hawes at No. 177 or, if not, another good blocking tight end like Robbie Outz from Alabama. Which would have allowed them to use No.173 on a position and player that could develop into a true gamechanger -- Tyler Baron, EDGE rusher, Miami.
Listed at 6'5" and 258 pounds Baron, taken by the New York Jets at No. 176 overall, ran a 4.65 40-yard dash with a 35.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine. He had 15 sacks and 27 TFLs in his four years at Tennessee before earning Honorable-Mention All-ACC in 2024. Baron is regarded as a good athlete with upside, particularly if an NFL strength program can add some beef and power to his frame.
Hawes will likely serve a needed role as a TE3 behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, serving the run game and catches passes once and while off of play-action. Yes, the Bills drafted EDGE rusher Landon Jackson in the third round but, given that one half of the Bills EDGE pass rush currently relies on an aging Joey Bosa, they could use another possible lottery ticket there rather than a blocking tight end.
