Jackson Hawes gives Bills a potentially elite run blocker at TE position
The Buffalo Bills made their first offensive pick of the 2025 NFL draft at No. 173.
Following five consecutive defensive players, they went with Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes.
He joins a crowded tight end room with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox holding down the top two spots. Hawes will serve as the TE3, and he won't offer the same threat in the passing game as either veteran. He will, however, give the Bills an excellent run blocker.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, Hawes recorded just 16 receptions for the Yellow Jackets in 2024. Despite this, PFF's Max Chadwick named him one of the best five role players in the draft, touting his impressive blocking grade.
"He’s on the short list for the best blocking tight end in the class after posting a 74.7 PFF run-blocking grade and 74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season." — Max Chadwick, PFF
This isn't to say he can't contribute as a receiver, Hawes just never got a chance to showcase his skills. When he was asked to contribute as a receiver, he ran clean routes and displayed soft hands.
As a rookie, look for him to spend most of his time on jumbo sets and special teams while he develops as a receiver. Perhaps he works his way into the TE2 role down the road.
