Bills trade up for All-Big Ten DT in NFL Draft expert's first three-round mock
The Buffalo Bills have not hesitated to trade up in the draft order for multiple coveted prospects during Brandon Beane's tenure as general manager, and it may happen again in 2025.
In the proposed scenario up for discussion from Chad Reuter's three-round mock draft, the Bills make a move up the board to address a position of need in Round 1.
Slotted to pick at No. 30 overall, Buffalo strikes a deal with the Minnesota Vikings and the Bills use the No. 24 selection to draft Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
"The Bills send Pick No. 30 and two fourth-rounders to Minnesota (which currently has no selections in Round 4) to move up for the big but nimble Grant, improving a rush defense that gave up 311 yards and four scores on the ground in Buffalo's final two playoff games," said Reuter.
It's an intriguing prediction especially since the Bills lacked the ability to consistently win on the defensive line's interior in 2024. Buffalo allowed 4.51 yards per rush, ranking No. 19 out of 32 teams. Their sack percentage (6.75) was 23rd on the circuit.
RELATED: Bills could add 'perfect fit' WR to boost Josh Allen's production in 2025
Simply put, Ed Oliver needs help up front and Grant has the size and résumé that make him a good fit.
Fortifying Michigan's defensive front, Grant was a three-year regular who made 14 appearances as a true freshman. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound tackle earned All-Bjg Ten selections in 2023 and 2024. Over 12 games as a junior this past season, he accounted for made 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —