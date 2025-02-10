Eagles' Super Bowl win highlights Bills' shortcomings vs. Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles stymied Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX with their defensive front leading the way.
Despite not blitzing once in 42 dropbacks, the Eagles generated 16 pressures and six sacks in the 40-22 victory. Mahomes hardly ever had time to operate on platform and was punished throughout the day.
Making the effort even more impressive, the Eagles managed to do it all by rushing only four players. It was a starkly different performance than what the Buffalo Bills' defensive line mustered up in the AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City.
Falling, 32-29, in a game that truly could've gone either way, the Bills hardly harassed Mahomes. The Chiefs' field general set a season high in dropback success rate (64.7), according to Next Gen Stats, against Buffalo.
The data analytics service also highlighted the fact that Mahomes scored only his second ever touchdown on a designed run play in the game. With the Chiefs trailing, 22-21, he waltzed to paydirt from 10 yards out 4:40 into the fourth quarter.
While the Bills can't add Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith all in one offseason, they need at least one new game wrecker up front. With superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo should try to move heaven and earth to acquire a generational talent and fit him within the salary cap.
RELATED: Josh Allen's Super Bowl commercial is a must-see
Whether it's adding a plug-and-play veteran, drafting and quickly developing, or coaching up the guys already in the fold, the Bills must gain the ability to generate pressure when rushing only four. That was the case back in 2020 and it remains the case today.
Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott need to find a way or they risk never getting over the hump in the AFC.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —