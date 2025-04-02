Top NFL Draft prospect compared to Bills $24 million receiver
The Buffalo Bills are in need of a wide receiver at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
There are a number of wide receiver prospects worth taking late in the first round and early in the second, where the Bills could pick or trade back into, but if they were to take Texas star Matthew Golden, they might have him check a lot of boxes that Curtis Samuel does.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz compared Golden to Samuel.
"Golden ranks third among this year's receivers in Playmaker Score because he's projected as a mid-first-round pick and is coming out a year early," Schatz writes. "Otherwise, his metrics aren't quite as impressive as you might expect. Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns last season in the Longhorns' 16 games. They threw the ball 541 times — the fourth most in the nation. Golden had the fastest 40 time among wide receivers at the combine (4.29 seconds), but history shows there's no statistical signal in a player's 40 time that you won't already find in his college performance."
Golden, 21, has seen a lot of momentum moving up in the first round, so there's a chance that he may not be available for the Bills unless they trade up.
Adding Golden could give them a succession plan for Samuel, who is only under contract for two seasons compared to what would be four or five for the future rookie out of Texas, but the Bills could target someone else in order to become more dynamic in the offense.
