ESPN proposes Bills deal with NFC team in all-trades mock draft
Trades are the most exciting part of an NFL Draft, but would the Buffalo Bills make a trade on day one to snub one of their conference rivals?
ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote a piece on what would happen if every NFL team made a trade in the 2025 NFL Draft. This mock draft doesn't include who the actual draft would be, but what would the compensation be if a trade was executed.
When Barnwell got to the No. 30 overall pick, he had the Bills trading with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Buffalo would send its first-rounder and the No. 106 overall pick to the Eagles in exchange for the No. 32 and No. 96 selections.
Barnwell explained that this trade is less about acquiring a better draft pick later, but more about jumping ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a player they want.
"The Bills are the obvious candidate for a Roseman swap, especially since Philly could get in front of Kansas City for an offensive lineman or defensive back. Buffalo doesn't need more draft capital, as it has seven picks between the fourth and sixth rounds, but it is missing a third-round selection after trading it to the Browns for Amari Cooper. Turning one of those fourth-rounders into a late third-rounder would give the Bills an extra pick on Day 2, and they would still have a fifth-year option on their first-rounder at No. 32."
The Bills have the assets to make some moves in the draft as they have 10 total picks. Within the first two rounds, Buffalo has three picks in the top 62 which gives them options to whether trade up or trade down in the draft.
Last year in the NFL Draft, the Bills made two trades in the first round, moving down with the Kansas City Chiefs to the 32nd overall pick as the Chiefs took wide receiver Xavier Worthy with that pick. Buffalo took Kansas City's first-round pick and moved back one more spot with the Carolina Panthers, with the Bills selecting Keon Coleman with Carolina's original pick.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane isn't afraid to make a trade if it means it's what's best for the team, so watch for him to be active on night one.
