Bills must be realistic while deciding on James Cook contract extension
It's a cold, indisputable reality. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl contenders before running back James Cook arrived, and they'll remain contenders after his rookie contract expires.
In no way is it meant to be an indictment of Cook, who has performed with a competitive edge while producing at a high level, but as long as NFL MVP Josh Allen is healthy, the Bills will be tough to beat. Not only does Allen possess a special ability to take over a game at a moment's notice, but the modern-day NFL has been centered around the role of the quarterback.
To an extent, Allen's MVP is evidence of the seismic shift that has occurred since the turn of the century. Prior to this past season, Buffalo's only prior MVP winners were running backs - the late OJ Simpson in 1973 and Thurman Thomas in 1991. Gone, however, are the days when a bellcow back touches the ball 30+ times per game. In today's NFL, it's the quarterback who is the focal point of the offense and the player who touches the ball on every snap.
Therefore, no matter how hard Cook runs or how productive he is, it isn't smart for any team to allocate more than $10 million of annual salary cap space to one running back. With Cook's contract set to expire after 2025, the 2022 second-round draft pick may be entering his final season as a Bill.
Yes, Cook is electrifying and he's coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, but the Bills played the 2020 AFC Championship Game with Devin Singletary and TJ Yeldon as their top-two running backs.
The idea that Cook could command a contract with a $15 million average annual value is flatout fantasy, especially for a cap-challenged franchise like Buffalo.
Meanwhile, Ray Davis proved to be a viable backup in 2024 and is under club control for three more seasons. Frank Gore Jr. is an intriguing developmental prospect, and the Bills could always use another second-round draft pick in an attempt to find the next Cook.
Buffalo should undoubtedly offer Cook a fair contract extension (in the range of 3 years and $30 million). Such a gesture sends a positive message throughout the locker room, and it's always a good idea to draft, develop and re-sign players. There's always a limit though, and, unfortunately that limit is lower than average for today's running backs, Cook included.
