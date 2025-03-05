Bills' Josh Allen follows Hailee Steinfeld to Hollywood with exclusive deal
It seemed inevitable that Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen would be joining the ranks of Hollywood as he lands a new deal outside of football.
On Tuesday, Allen reached a deal with Skydance Sports, according to Hollywood Reporter's Alex Weprin. This will allow Allen to start working on “scripted, unscripted, and branded content. "
“Josh has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting and skilled players in the NFL,” said Jason Reed, the head of Skydance Sports. “Not only is he a uniquely talented player, he is an amazing human being. His vision, determination, and creativity make him a force off the field as well as on, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him as he builds his business outside of the game.”
“I’m excited to partner with a world class organization like Skydance Sports to further my creative ambitions through storytelling,” Allen said. “Utilizing my platform to do good and be good is very important to me, and Skydance is an excellent partner, who can help me achieve this goal, through the creation of compelling content that aims to inspire.”
Skydance Sports is a division of Skydance Media that started in 2022 with a focus on combining sports and entertainment content. The studio has already produced projects with Jason Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Besides winning NFL MVP for the 2024 season, Allen has built his brand name with his relationship with his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, who has made the quarterback even more of a household name. While this will be a new venture for Allen, he has been seen in multiple commercials throughout his career, including Gillette and Paramount+.
This opens the door for Allen to be in the same realm as Peyton Manning with his Omaha Productions and LeBron James with his SpringHill Company. What he does with this venture will only add more intrigue to seeing Allen's creativity. Hopefully he can use that same magic he displays on the field to create engaging content on the television screen.
