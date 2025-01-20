Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game time and weather update
The Buffalo Bills head to Kansas City, Missouri for the much anticipated matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LIX. Most NFL media and fans have been hoping for this playoff matchup, which features the two top seeds from the AFC conference.
The Chiefs went 15-2 in the regular season with the best record in the AFC, and tied with Detroit for the best record in the NFL. Their only two loses were to the Bills 30-21 on November 17, 2024, and to the Denver Broncos in the last game of the year (while resting most of their starters). The Chiefs had a bye week and then defeated the Houston Texans 23-14 to advance to the AFC Championship for the sixth time in seven years.
The Bills finished the regular season 13-4 and won the AFC East, despite significant roster turnover before the season. The Bills beat the two top AFC and NFC teams during the regular season, beating both the Chiefs and Detroit Lions. The Bills defeated the Broncos and Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs to advance to the AFC title game.
What time is the Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs game?
The AFC championship game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills is set for Sunday evening.
- When: 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, January 26
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
- How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+
- Broadcast Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
What is the weather expected to be at gametime?
Afetr a frigid AFC divisional matchup in Buffalo against the Ravens that had low teen degree temperatures and snowfall throughout the game, the Bills head to relatively balmy Kansas City.
The early weather forecast in K.C. calls for cloudy skies with a high of 40 and an evening low of 21 degrees. Winds are expected to be light with 7-10 mph gusts, and only a 5% chance of precipitation.
Weather should not be much of a factor in this game.
Who is favored to win?
The Chiefs are currently 1.5 point favorites.
