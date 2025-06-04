ESPN cooks up Bills trade proposal for Bengals superstar Trey Hendrickson
The Buffalo Bills have already made a few significant moves along the edge this offseason, but could they have another up their sleeve?
The Bills parted ways with Von Miller and replaced him with Joey Bosa, but there are already injury concerns with the oft-injured veteran edge rusher, who is currently dealing with a calf issue that's expected to keep him out until training camp.
Amid that concern, ESPN's Dan Graziano suggested a trade proposal for the Bills to acquire Cincinnati Bengals star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.
- Bengals receive: 2026 second-round pick
- Bills receive: Trey Hendrickson
"The Bengals have made it clear they don't want to give away Hendrickson, so I'm not even sure the Bills' (likely late) second-rounder would be enough. But if the Bengals' demands drop, I could see Buffalo pouncing to secure the veteran edge rusher it needs to take down Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs," Graziano wrote.
"With offseason pickup Joey Bosa already injured, this move would help the Bills' pass rush add a stronger, healthier option," Graziano added. "Hendrickson might not get the new contract of his dreams, but perhaps Bills general manager Brandon Beane could sell him on an improved chance to get to the Super Bowl."
RELATED: Joe Brady voices approval for Brandon Beane's $29 million addition to Bills' offense
Hendrickson and the Bengals have been involved in contract talks since last year, but the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement.
In the process, things have gotten ugly between the two sides, with Hendrickson publicly expressing his frustration and suggesting he won't play without a new contract.
"We've tried to keep it as least amount as personal as possible, but at some point in this process it's becomes personal," Hendrickson said. "Being sent 30 days before mandatory camp, or how many ever days it is, that if I don't show up I will be fined alludes to the fact that something won't get done in that time frame."
There are a few problems with the Bills acquiring Hendrickson, the first of which is the kind of deal Graziano proposes.
Chances are, the Bengals are going to want more than just a late second-round pick, as Graziano himself points out. The Bengals will likely want a second pick, at least, and/or they could look for a player in return, and more specifically, an edge rusher.
The Bills could look to sweeten the pot by adding A.J. Epenesa in the deal. Epenesa is in the final year of his contract, so trading him makes sense, and he'd be a decent replacement for Hendrickson with the Bengals.
The biggest roadblock for Buffalo in acquiring Hendrickson would be the money. Not only is he due over $15 million this year, but he is also looking for an extension that at least pays him more than $28 million annually, as that has been the reported offer on the table from Cincinnati that Hendrickson hasn't agreed to.
Buffalo is currently sitting with $1.6 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, and the team is projected to be over the salary cap in 2026 and $45.2 million under it in 2027.
General manager Brandon Beane would have to get very creative to squeeze Hendrickson in this year, and in the years that follow. In the end, no amount of creativity may be enough.
That said, if he can make it work, the Bills should absolutely be in on a trade for Hendrickson, who would increase their chances of winning a Super Bowl.
