Dalton Kincaid's 'development could propel' Bills, hide perceived Brandon Beane blunder
The Buffalo Bills made only one eye-catching addition to their offense this offseason by signing versatile wide receiver Joshua Palmer.
While the Bills, who scored the second-most points in the 2024 regular season, certainly aren't in need of an offensive overhaul, they do lack a true No. 1 receiver. The reliable Khalil Shakir, who is more of a lot option than an outside receiver, led the team with 821 receiving yards.
Of course, salary cap constraints played a part, but general manager Brandon Beane's rather quiet approach to the offense, especially compared to the wave of change made on the defensive line, suggests that Bills' brass is confident in the pass-catchers who are already on the roster. It certainly helps to have the NFL MVP at quarterback, considering Josh Allen has routinely shown the ability to get the most out of his receivers.
In particular, Buffalo is seemingly all in on 2023 first-round tight end Dalton Kincaid being able to break out in 2025. At the least, the Bills are likely confident that the third-year tight end can drastically improve upon the 58.7 percent catch rate and two touchdowns he accounted for in 2024.
Jiving with that idea, NFL Media columnist Jeffri Chadiha identified "Eight young NFL players whose development could propel their teams in 2025" and listed Kincaid at No. 5 overall. Kincaid was the only tight end on that list that featured three quarterbacks. Chicago Bears' sophomore signal caller Caleb Williams headlined the group of eight young players.
"There were high expectations for Kincaid after he produced 73 receptions as a rookie in 2023. But last year wasn’t nearly as much fun for him. His contributions decreased (he only had 44 catches in 13 games), and he dropped a desperation pass from Josh Allen in what became the final play of the Bills’ season in an AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City. There were plenty of questions about Kincaid’s slippage, but it seems that health played a role in that, as the tight end dealt with a collarbone injury and injuries to both knees. So if he returns to form in 2025, there’s every reason to expect Kincaid to look more like the ascending talent he was in his first season. ... Kincaid becoming a dominant weapon is something this team definitely needs to see happen." — Jeffri Chadiha
The Bills clearly had a vision for Kincaid when they traded up two spots to No. 25 overall in order to draft him. Durability and playing weight have been challenges for the young tight end, and, although he may not yet be where he needs to be, by all accounts, his work ethic and focus have been top notch during OTAs.
There will always be those claiming Beane could have, and should have, done more to upgrade team's offensive weapons. Now, it's time for Kincaid to make those folks look silly.
